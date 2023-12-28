Inmate dies shortly after apparent fight with cellmate at Suffolk County jail, officials say

BOSTON — An inmate died early Wednesday morning shortly after an altercation with his cellmate at a Boston house of correction, according to authorities.

The deceased party has been identified as 45-year-old Carl Taylor.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department says that around 3:02 a.m. they responded to a report of a fight between Taylor and his cellmate. The alleged combatants were separated by staff and Taylor was reportedly brought to the medical unit to receive an assessment, which officials say is protocol.

The name of the man sharing a cell with Taylor was not immediately available.

Taylor allowed medical staff to treat a cut on his lip, apparently sustained during the fight, but refused further assistance, according to investigators. The staff then decided to hold him in the Medical Housing Unit for observation.

Approximately five minutes later, custody staff found Taylor unresponsive in the unit while conducting their regular security rounds, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

Life-saving measures were administered before Boston EMS arrived and transported him to Boston Medical Center.

Officials say Taylor was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:59 a.m.

He was reportedly being held at the Suffolk County House of Corrections as a safe-keep for Bristol County Superior Court pending charges of assault and battery and intimidating a witness.

Boston Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The direct cause of Taylor’s death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group