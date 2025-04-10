Imminent departure of disgraced Boston city councilor sparks special election debate

BOSTON — The imminent departure of disgraced District 7 Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has sparked a debate over whether a special election should be held.

Fernandes Anderson vowed to resign after agreeing to plead guilty to federal public corruption charges but has yet to do so.

At-Large City Councilor Erin Murphy is calling for the body to be ready to hold a prompt special election as soon as possible.

She filed a resolution encouraging fellow council members to vote on setting a date quickly.

“They deserve representation, and we know that there will be a period of time where they don’t have a city councilor,” said Murphy.

However, the state’s keeper of elections is not on board with a special election so close to the fall election.

“To try to run another election between now and September for the same office does not make any sense,” said Secretary of State William Galvin. “It’s not simply a waste of money. It’s ineffective.”

Galvin said he’s especially opposed because of the problems Boston experienced in the November presidential election with a shortage of ballots.

His office subsequently took over administrative control of the Boston Election Department and appointed a receiver.

“We think the better approach is to straighten out the problems in the Boston Election Department,” said Galvin. “Suggesting that we run two elections for the same office in a matter of months would be a great burden.”

Murphy is pointing to state law that says the body can order an election to fill a seat if the vacancy occurs before the final six months of a term.

