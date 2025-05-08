Fire alarm prompts evacuation at TD Garden following Celtics Game 2 playoff loss

BOSTON — As if fans needed another reason to head for the exit after a Celtics playoff loss, authorities say the fire alarm also went off.

According to a TD Garden spokesperson, a fire alarm went off Wednesday night post game, prompting an evacuation of the building and a large emergency response.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire alarm is currently under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group