‘Deeply saddened’: South Boston football forfeits Thanksgiving day game vs. East Boston, school says

BOSTON — For over 100 years, South Boston High School and East Boston High School faced off against each other on Thanksgiving morning for city bragging rights.

However, that will not be the case on Thursday morning.

In an announcement on Wednesday, East Boston High School’s Headmaster Phillip R. Brangiforte said South Boston notified him they would forfeit the Thanksgiving day game.

“I am deeply saddened for our school, players, cheerleaders, coaches, and especially our seniors,” Brangiforte said. “We all know our annual East Boston High School vs South Boston High School Thanksgiving day game has been an important part of our school’s tradition for the past 105 years.”

School officials in East Boston plan on having an intrasquad scrimmage game Thursday morning instead at East Boston Stadium. That includes both varsity and junior varsity players.

“I know it will not be the same, but please let’s show our Class, Pride and Tradition by coming out to support our students, especially our seniors,” said Brangiforte. “I look forward to seeing you tomorrow!”

East Boston coach John Parziale echoed a similar sentiment.

He said the outcome is disappointing for seniors but that “we can only control what we can control.”

East Boston won 48-0 over South Boston during last year’s game. The South Boston/Burke co-op has not been able to play a varsity schedule through most of this season due to low numbers — losing its only game to Somerville High School 36-6.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

