Court documents say alleged arsonist admitting to lighting fire at Roxbury pub

BOSTON — Last Tuesday, The Squealing Pig restaurant on Mission Hill was destroyed by a fire. Saturday, Boston Police made an arrest.

Prasidda Baruwal, 23, is charged with arson, breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property. He appeared in Roxbury District Court Monday for arraignment — but that never happened. On the advice of court-appointed Psychiatrist Adeliza Olivero, Judge David Weingarten ordered Baruwal to undergo a 20-day mental evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

The motive for the alleged arson is not entirely clear. But in court papers, the owner of The Squealing Pig said he let Baruwal go five weeks ago after inappropriate behavior towards female staff. Other than that, Diarmuid O’Neill said Baruwal had been a good employee — and that he was in the process of sponsoring his former employee’s application for U.S. citizenship.

Baruwal was arrested at his residence in Everett, after admitting to police he set the fire.

“I did it. I lit the fire,” he is quoted in the police report.

During that same interview, Baruwal also explained how he set the restaurant on fire.

“I took the hammer from downstairs and hammered all around and in the ceiling and bought three bottles of kerosene from Home Depot and I did that.”

Baruwal is scheduled to be back in court after his evaluation, on July 19.

The Squealing Pig’s owners posted a letter of thanks on the restaurant website. It expresses gratitude to Boston’s first responders — and those who’ve kept it in business.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our neighbors, friends and loyal customers,” the letter adds. “Your kind words, hugs and offers of assistance have lifted our spirits during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

