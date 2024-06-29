Man charged with arson in connection with fire inside Boston pub

BOSTON — A man has been arrested and is being charged with arson in connection with a fire inside a Boston pub.

Officers arrested Prasiddha Baruwal, 23, of Everett on Saturday, and is being charged with arson, breaking and entering at night with intend to commit a felony, and willful malicious destruction of property over.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at the Squealing Pig Pub at 134 Smith Street in the city’s Mission Hill neighborhood around midnight found heavy flames tearing through the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 1 a.m. and crews spent the night overhauling the charred, burned-out building.

Boston Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hocking said there were no injuries to report.

Video shared with Boston 25 showed a man inside the pub at the time of the blaze.

“I saw a gentleman in there wasn’t a hundred percent sure what he was doing and then I saw a table on fire,” Jeweli Rhodes, who saw the fire said.

Boston police are still investigating this incident and additional details are not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

