‘Clearly a threat’: Man accused of stashing 30 guns, 3,000 rounds of ammo and drugs in Revere home

REVERE, Mass. — A Revere man is facing a slew of charges after authorities allegedly found a cache of illegal guns and drugs at his home during a search warrant on Thursday.

58-year-old Darrow DiBattista was arrested and charged with 29 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition, improper storage of firearms, and trafficking of fentanyl.

Revere Police say their narcotic and gang unit along with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on DiBattista’s home and found 18 rifles, 11 handguns, 1 large-capacity feeding device, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities also allegedly found 34 grams of fentanyl from the home.

Chief David J. Callahan says DiBattista was “clearly a threat to the safety of the public,” noting the danger of high-capacity firearms and deadly narcotics.

“The combination of narcotics and guns can create a lethal and volatile mix which can increase the risk to our community,” Chief Callahan said. “The Revere Police Department will continue to work proactively to remove these dangers from our streets.”

DiBattista will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

