Patriots seek fresh start in Munich after previous stumbles in overseas games

MUNICH (AP) — New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is still trying to block out memories of a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, three years ago.

DeMario Douglas said he got food poisoning the following season when the Patriots lost to Jacksonville in London.

New England gets another chance on the international stage Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Munich. The Patriots are coming off a blowout loss to the Packers and hope to avoid falling to .500 heading into their bye week.

“It’s the NFL, it’s a high-pressure business, it’s a high-pressure sport,” quarterback Drake Maye said Thursday after a short practice at Bayern Munich’s facilities. “So, I think there’s pressure to play well every Sunday and to come out with a win.”

In his rookie season in 2024, Maye made his second NFL start and was a lone bright spot in a 32-16 loss to the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. He threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Then-coach Jerod Mayo labeled the team “soft” after its sixth straight loss.

The year prior, Patriots fans suffered through the loss to Indianapolis in Frankfurt. Mac Jones was benched.

This is where we come to a Tom Brady reminder. The Patriots won three international games with Brady at the helm: 2009 and 2012 at Wembley and in 2017 in Mexico City.

A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson at practice

The Patriots (5-4) arrived in Bavaria on Thursday morning and held a light jog-through practice amid some late-afternoon sprinkles.

The big questions entering the weekend will be the availability of receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee). Brown was limited in practice Wednesday and participated Thursday, when players did some straight-line jogging during the portion open to reporters.

“It feels good, just to have that leader back,” Douglas said of Brown. “Every time he’s on the field, I learn.”

Brown, the team’s top offseason acquisition, has just nine receptions for 101 yards so far this season.

Stevenson worked out on the side Thursday as his teammates stretched and jogged. The team’s leading rusher (399 yards on 102 carries) hurt his knee last week against the Packers.

Maye said Stevenson at practice “speaks to first off the media not really knowing 100% what they’re talking about a lot of the time, and ... a guy that wants to be out there.”

Before traveling Wednesday night, the Patriots ruled out LG Ben Brown (knee), CB Carlton Davis III (knee) and RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness). They are still without without Week 1 starting right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring), who are both currently on injured reserve.

Paris next?

The NFL has shown no signs of slowing its international push. This season there are a record nine international games. Last month, Paris hosted for the first time.

“That would be cool to play in Paris,” Maye said when asked where else he’d like to play.

The quarterback recalled his grandmother speaking fluent French when he was growing up.

“Me and my brothers, we speak a little bit, not great,” he said of his French skills.

Henry was asked a similar question.

“Where do I want to play next? Gillette Stadium,” he said to chuckles from the assembled reporters, before adding “maybe like the Bahamas or the Caribbean.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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