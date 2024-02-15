City councilors debate congestion pricing for drivers entering Boston

BOSTON — Charging drivers a fee to come into the city is one idea a Boston City Councilor wanted local leaders to debate on Wednesday.

The idea is called congestion pricing, and its goal is to fund transit improvements and reduce traffic in one of the country’s most gridlocked cities during rush hour.

The fee would vary depending on the size of the vehicle, with truckers paying more and motorcyclists paying less.

Although no official numbers have been set, congestion pricing is in the process of being implemented in other busy metropolises, including New York City and New Jersey. In Manhattan, the cost comes to about a $15 toll.

On Wednesday, Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson’s congestion pricing was introduced and sent to committee for further discussion.

She hopes that a set fee placed on drivers will prove beneficial to reducing traffic and car crashes as well as increasing public transit use. In a letter to the city council, she also says congestion pricing will bring in money for other projects and improve air quality.

“I think it would definitely be heavy on the pockets but if you think about it, when I’m crossing the street in a busy place in Boston, sometimes it’s impossible to even move as a pedestrian because there’s so many cars here, and I think a toll could help with the influx with all of that,” Boston resident Dyce Stephens said. “But I also know how unfeasible that is for people who have to get here every day.”

The MassGOP echoed similar concerns.

In a statement, they said such a payment is unfair to people who have to drive to work in the city.

“Implementing a congestion charge would directly impact Boston residents reliant on commuting to work by car,” says Amy Carnevale, the Chairwoman of MassGOP. “Following the footsteps of New York, Bostonians might encounter a hefty $15 or more fee for their daily commute. Such a measure is unsustainable and unfair, particularly for individuals compelled to drive in and out of the city for work purposes daily.”

Carnevale also points to the numerous hospitals in Boston, and said, in part, that cancer patients trying to access essential healthcare could face substantial costs if congestion pricing is implemented.

“I implore the city council to prioritize measures that enhance Boston’s affordability rather than unfairly burdening those who do not share their political views through disproportionate taxation,” she said.

City leaders plan to hold a hearing on congestion pricing to get more feedback on the idea as they explore how it would work for Boston.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group