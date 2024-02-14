Boston City Councilor wants to consider congestion pricing for drivers

BOSTON — One Boston City Councilor is considering congestion pricing for drivers heading into the city.

The goal of congestion pricing is to reduce traffic and help fund transit improvements. The idea is not new and works for drivers in New York and New Jersey, but one Boston city councilor wants her counterparts to start debating the idea for Boston.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson wrote that a set fee placed on drivers has many benefits, including bringing in money for projects, reducing traffic and car crashes, increasing public transit use, and improving air quality. She cited Manhattan, where local leaders are possibly implementing a $15 toll for drivers if they are going into highly trafficked areas.

The fee varies depending on the size of the vehicle—with truckers paying more, and motorcyclists paying less.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s office told The Boston Herald it looks forward to partnering with the city council to explore every step possible to make commutes faster and healthier.

The President of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts says congestion pricing is an unfair attempt to collect money from drivers to make up for lost revenue.

Councilor Fernandes Anderson is hoping her fellow councilors will take up the debate. She is expected to bring it up during today’s city council meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

