City of Boston responds to concerns over new bike lanes stalling ambulances

BOSTON — The city of Boston is responding to concerns that new bike lanes across the city are stalling ambulances from getting by.

City Councilor Ed Flynn said he’s been hearing from health care professionals and drivers about the problem near Mass General Hospital and the Longwood Medical area.

Several first responders, who did not want to be named, told Boston 25 News that separated bike lane posts are preventing cars from pulling over to the right in some places.

They also pointed to challenges on busy streets where traffic is reduced to one lane because of bike and bus lanes.

“I have heard consistently from many people, especially in the medical community, that it’s taking longer for ambulances to get to specific hospitals in Boston,” said District 2 City Councilor Ed Flynn.

Flynn said he’s sounded the alarm to city officials.

“They don’t seem concerned about that issue. They’re downplaying it or even ignoring it,” Flynn told Boston 25 News. “I do think the bike lanes have a negative impact on the response for ambulances getting to a hospital.”

A Boston Streets spokesperson issued the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Our engineers always work closely with our public safety departments during the planning and design process. Every design ensures space for ambulances or fire trucks to pass for emergency response. If a street does not have enough space for emergency vehicles the project is not built. When bike projects reduce the number of travel lanes, traffic impacts are carefully considered to avoid disruption to emergency services. All bus lanes and some bike lanes are wide enough to be used by emergency vehicles so they may bypass traffic altogether.”

Boston 25 News also received the following statement from Boston EMS spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin:

“If needed, our ambulances can drive through bus and bike lanes during responses. The best way the public can help our crews is for drivers to pull over when they see lights and sirens and to avoid double parking in roadways.

Boston EMS is part of the City’s Vison Zero taskforce. We work closely with Boston Transportation Department and Massachusetts Department of Transportation and are committed to reducing serious and fatal traffic accidents through data informed infrastructure improvements.”

McLaughlin added that Boston EMS does not have a mechanism to specifically track how bike lanes impact EMS operations.

Councilor Flynn said he plans to introduce a hearing order about the issue within the next two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

