Charlestown armed robbery suspect sought by police

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Charlestown armed robbery suspect (Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a victim at knifepoint on Wednesday.

The alleged robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 285 Main Street in Charlestown, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a white male with tattoos on his right forearm, wearing a blue t-shirt, gray running pants with dark stripes, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call District A-1/A-15 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

