Charlestown armed robbery suspect sought by police

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a victim at knifepoint on Wednesday.
The alleged robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 285 Main Street in Charlestown, according to authorities.
The suspect is described as a white male with tattoos on his right forearm, wearing a blue t-shirt, gray running pants with dark stripes, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call District A-1/A-15 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.
No further information was immediately available.
BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District A-1/A-15 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individual in Relation to an Armed Robbery in Charlestown https://t.co/ZBL55tzLad pic.twitter.com/8DKY9cHK4W— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 19, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
