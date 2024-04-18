Boston Police warning of counterfeit Celtics and Bruins tickets ahead of playoff push

BOSTON — With both the Celtics and Bruins gearing up for playoff pushes at the TD Garden, Boston Police are warning the public about fake ticket scams.

Officials are encouraging fans to buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies and to be wary if a deal seems too good to be true.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” Boston Police said in a press release. “Purchasing [tickets] via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.”

The Boston Bruins are set to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference First Round at the Garden on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Boston Celtics will play at the TD Garden on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Their opponent is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information about the selling of counterfeit tickets is urged to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

