Alleged MS-13 gang member charged in connection with 2010 murder of Allston man, State Police say

CHELSEA, Mass. — An alleged MS-13 gang member was arrested on RICO charges Wednesday in connection to the 2010 murder of a man under a Chelsea bridge.

33-year-old Adam Rodriguez, aka “Pelon,” was charged with conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, more commonly known as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.

According to State Police, Rodriguez and other members of the MS-13 murdered an Allston man under a bridge in Chelsea on December 18, 2010. Law enforcement officials allegedly matched his voice to a January 26, 2011 recording at an MS-13 meeting where he reportedly acknowledged his role in the killing.

Police also allege Rodriguez was violently beaten by other members of the gang for leaving Massachusetts after the murder without their permission.

He also committed other attempted murders with members of MS-13 after December 2010, according to officials. Information on those allegations was not immediately available.

30-year-old William Pineda Portillo, aka “Humilde,” was also charged with RICO conspiracy in connection to the 2010 Chelsea homicide. Portillo was originally indicted in 2017.

Investigators determined a car owned by Portillo’s father was used to transport Rodriguez and other MS-13 gang members to the scene of the murder under the Chelsea bridge. He allegedly tried selling a gun to someone he believed was a fellow gang member but was actually an informant. Portillo then allegedly conspired to kill another MS-13 member he thought was working for police. He remains in custody awaiting trial.

Rodriguez was detained pending a hearing on November 16.

The charge of RICO conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

