25 Investigates: Nearly shuttered Boston nursing home remains 'afloat'

BOSTON — Court documents obtained by 25 investigates show a once struggling nursing home will remain in receivership until at least the end of the year.

25 Investigates reported extensively on the downfall and court takeover of the Benjamin Healthcare Center in the Mission Hill neighborhood of Boston.

Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel visited the facility Wednesday and found a redecorated lobby, fresh paint, and a new administrator in charge of operations.

Delicia Mark was named the administrator in late May after the Benjamin was placed in receivership by a Suffolk County Superior Court Judge. Receivership is a legal tool used to protect and preserve a property from liquidation or bankruptcy.

“We’re alive and kicking. We’ve had so many challenges over the past few months that many people are aware of, but we’re not completely out of the woods right now. But we are open. Families are happy, the residents are happy, and so are the staff,” Mark said.

25 Investigates first became aware of financial problems at the Benjamin in late 2023 when several employees contacted Boston 25 News to report that they hadn’t been paid for weeks.

In February of 2024, the then administrator of the home, Tony Francis, filed a formal request with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to permanently close the near-century-old facility.

In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Francis was one of the highest-paid non-profit nursing home administrators in the state with a salary of $628,592.

Francis was ousted in April and Boston-based attorney Joseph Feaster was appointed temporary receiver.

“It’s like being on the Titanic. I’m trying to keep the ship afloat,” Feaster said. The Benjamin received an advancement from MassHealth according to Feaster and he credited local and state leaders for their advocacy and support.

In court documents associated with the receivership, Feaster noted “numerous financial irregularities that occurred under the prior administration”

“We’re still poring over those working with the different banking relationships. I was just simply saying there are some irregularities, and that’s where I will leave it until such time as we’re able to do a full assessment,” he said.

Marise Colsoul is the Director of Nursing at the property. She said the Benjamin is at 93% capacity with 76 residents.

“We are fighting to stay open, not just a temporary thing. And that’s our goal and that’s what we’re going to fight for,” Colsoul explained.

The receivership has been extended until at least December. Feaster says his goal is to try and keep the facility open through its 100th anniversary in 2027 and beyond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

