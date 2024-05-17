Suffolk County Sheriff’s officer charged; allegedly drove drunk and crashed cruiser, court docs say

REVERE, Mass. — A Suffolk County Sheriff’s officer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly drunk driving in his cruiser with a cooler of empty beer cans in his front seat, eventually crashing into another car.

Richard Camargo, 52, of Norton, is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of property damage, and intoxicated while carrying a firearm.

According to charging documents, Camargo struck a 2024 Rav4 SUV stopped at a red light on Route 1A in Revere around 5 p.m. while in his department-issued vehicle. The driver of the Rav4 claims Camargo was unsteady and swaying on his feet when he exited the cruiser.

After the civilian driver suggested they call the police, Camargo allegedly said “no” and sped off. He was spotted by the victim in Blanchard’s Liquors parking lot a short time later.

Arriving officers say Camargo had glassy, red eyes and his breath smelled of alcohol, according to court documents. He reportedly told officers he was coming from a friend’s funeral.

Camargo was asked to do a field sobriety test, which police say he failed.

A breathalyzer test allegedly revealed Camargo blew a 0.156% BAC, which is almost double the legal limit. He was placed under arrest immediately. Camargo also had his department-issued firearm with him at the time of the arrest, which was confiscated by police.

Investigators say they found a cooler with an empty 6-pack of Bud Light that was cool to the touch on the passenger side floor.

Camargo was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Friday. He was released on personal recognizance with conditions of substance abuse evaluation and to remain alcohol-free.

He will be back in court on July 16.

In a statement, Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins said Camargo is a long-term employee with a previously “stellar record of service.”

“These are incredibly serious charges and we have been fully cooperating with investigating authorities about this incident,” Tompkins said. “The officer in question is a long-term employee...so these allegations are very much out of character for him. This doesn’t in any way diminish the severity of the alleged conduct, and we will continue providing fully transparent, cooperation to the law enforcement agencies as they require.”

Tompkins also says his office will conduct their own internal review for any and all department policy violations and take appropriate action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

