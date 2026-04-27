Suffolk County sheriff officer accused of child rape, trafficking appears in court

HALIFAX, Mass. — A Suffolk County Sheriff’s officer accused of child rape and trafficking appeared in court on Monday morning and will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

41-year-old Richard Kielczweski of Hanson is charged with three counts of pay for sexual conduct with a child under 18, two counts of rape of a child aggravated by a 10-year age difference, one count each of rape of a child with force, pose/exhibit a child in a sexual act, and trafficking persons under 18 for sexual servitude.

Prosecutors say the juvenile victim told police that he met Kielczweski on Grindr in September of 2025. An investigation was conducted when the juvenile’s parents discovered an iPhone 17 in his possession, that was allegedly connected back to Kielzweski.

The two then transferred their communication over to Snapchat, and Kielcweski allegedly told the victim he would pay him if he engaged in various sex acts with him.

He also allegedly told him he’d get him a phone so the two could communicate.

The juvenile said the defendant went as “Ricky,” and described his appearance to police, which also matched the defendant.

The juvenile victim described two occasions to police where Ricky picked him up from his house and brought him to a Walmart parking lot where they allegedly engaged in oral and sexual intercourse.

The juvenile said Ricky paid him $200.

The juvenile also told police that he hung out with the defendant at his place in a shed/cabin located outside his home. The shed/cabin was called, “Ricky’s Place,” and the two also went to the gym together.

Inside the cabin, there was a bed where the two allegedly engaged in various sex acts.

The juvenile said there was one time where he didn’t want to continue, but Ricky didn’t stop, and he put on a pornographic film.

There was also allegedly a time where Ricky filmed the two engaging in sexual intercourse, according to the juvenile.

The juvenile also said that Ricky told him he would have to bump down his payment to $100 as he was now seeing someone else, also allegedly around the same age as the main victim.

The juvenile told police he told Ricky he was “tired of this,” and Ricky said he would continue to pay him to hang out or have sex acts and also threatened to commit suicide when they got caught. There was also one time where the defendant witnessed Ricky point a gun at him that was located in the center consol of his car.

On the night Kielcweski was arrested, a male was with him, which was also believed to be a juvenile. He told police the male was a friend, and he was 18-years-old.

Kielcweski is being held without bail for three days and will have a dangerousness hearing.

His attorney submitted a request for Kielcweski to not appear during his arraignment, but that request was denied.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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