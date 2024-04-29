Stunning video: Reckless driver barrels through several parking lots before crashing in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — You might call it the miracle on Pulaski Boulevard in Bellingham Sunday night after a red pickup truck plowed through a stone wall, three parking lots, and a fence before the front end collapsed. The miracle? No one was hurt besides the driver, who suffered minor injuries.

But that could have been different. One of the parking lots the driver sped through serves Chevy’s Ice Cream, which planned to open for the season Sunday -- but didn’t.

“We made a last-minute snap decision not to open,” said shop owner Shayna Murray. “We just had a few setbacks this week that prevented us from opening. Thank God -- and you end up being thankful for those setbacks.”

Murray said it’s likely that with the warm weather Sunday, the parking lot would have been packed. Additionally, Chevy’s puts out a row of swinging picnic tables on some grass in front of the shop -- just feet from where the truck sped by.

“All the what-ifs are constantly going through my mind now, “said Murray. “Thankfully we’re never going to have to know what if.”

Surveillance video shows the pickup traveling at a high rate of speed. One of those almost caught in its path was George Snow. He was walking home from a nearby Stop & Shop and was cutting through one of the empty parking lots.

Surveillance video from Chevy's Ice Cream shows the pickup traveling at a high rate of speed

“It was like the movies,” he said. “It was like one of those race and chase things. It was almost surreal as he just plowed through. It was like nothing was stopping him.”

Snow said he was hit with flying stones from the wall the truck initially hit -- but otherwise was unhurt.

“The speed that he was going at, there was nothing that was going to stop him,” Snow said. “I’m so glad that nobody got hurt.”

Police say the driver will be cited.

“We suspect operating under the influence, reckless or negligent operation, marked lanes violation and speeding,” said Bellingham Police Lieutenant Stephen Daigle.

And there could be additional charges as the investigation continues.

Murray said Chevy’s will open in a few days.

