Stunning photos: Northern lights sweep across Massachusetts, delighting skywatchers
ByFrank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — The northern lights swept across the night sky over Massachusetts on Tuesday night, delighting skywatchers with a dazzling display of vivid colors.
A severe solar storm painted the sky with breathtaking hues of pink, purple, blue, and green.
Dozens of Boston 25 News viewers captured stunning images of the aurora borealis, sharing photos from communities including Lunenburg, Fitchburg, Stow, Falmouth, Billerica, Harwich, Baldwinville, Wrentham, Upton, Carver, Southbridge, Millis, Marshfield, Lynnfield, Humarock, Westminster, Templeton, and Marlboro, among other locations.
Wednesday night will bring another chance to catch a glimpse of the lights, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
“It’s not going to be as strong because conditions are going to be weakening, but there is still the potential,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “It’s a little bit tricky to forecast these things. Looking north, we have the potential here in New England of seeing the aurora low in the horizon. Neat little fact for you guys, you can actually see it 600 miles away if you have a clear view of the horizon.”
The phenomenon occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with atoms in Earth’s upper atmosphere, releasing energy as light.