Stuff the Sleigh: Help Boston 25 News collect new, unwrapped toys for kids

Boston 25 News is gearing up for its annual “Stuff the Sleigh” Toy Drive, and we’re inviting you to help make the holidays brighter for families in need.

We’ll be collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon on Wednesday, December 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All donations will benefit Christmas in the City, a local nonprofit that distributes toys to children and families who need a little extra holiday cheer.

Your generosity can make a big difference this season.

Mark your calendar and join us in spreading joy!

