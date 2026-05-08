Students across Massachusetts gather in Danvers for Youth Mental Health Summit

DANVERS, Mass. — More than 200 students from across Massachusetts gathered in Danvers on Friday for a summit focused on mental health awareness, peer support, and breaking stigma.

Students from communities including Gloucester, Springfield, Brockton and Malden attended the third annual “Empowering Youth Voices Summit,” hosted by The NAN Project, a nonprofit focused on youth mental health advocacy and peer-to-peer connection.

“It’s all about sharing lived experience and using that lived experience to start these conversations to get other young people comfortable with mental health, understanding how they can help their peers, understanding how can help family members,” said Jake Cavanaugh.

The organization is named after Cavanaugh’s sister, who died by suicide at a young age. The nonprofit works in schools and communities to help destigmatize mental health struggles among young people.

“Young people don’t have to experience that stigma, don’t to have experience that isolation, that they feel like they can come out, ask for help when they’re struggling,” Cavanaugh said.

The summit featured speakers, workshops and interactive sessions designed to help students better understand their own emotions while also learning how to recognize when friends or classmates may be struggling. The keynote speaker was Massachusetts Attorney General, Andrea Campell.

“What’s so remarkable is, one, giving young people the credit they deserve for showing up and tackling the issue of mental health, addressing stigma hands-on, and then being a part of the solution,” Campbell told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh.

“If they weren’t to talk about their feelings to other people it’ll make me feel less alone,” said Nanyilispth Soto-Deleon of Salem.

Students participated in activities ranging from journaling workshops to group discussions focused on sharing personal experiences and supporting peers.

“I can talk to other people when they go through the same thing as me because it makes me feel less alone,” Soto-Deleon said. “So I could feel like I can be more open with them and stuff.”

“No one’s alone in whatever they’re going through,” said Lucille Mathai of Springfield. “Even if they’re not necessarily going through something, it’s just good to talk and try to socialize just to be here.”

Organizers said they hope students leave the summit with tools and confidence they can bring back to their schools and communities.

The NAN Project currently works in dozens of school districts and communities across Massachusetts and is looking to expand into more areas with its peer-to-peer model. More information is available through The NAN Project website.

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