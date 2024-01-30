Student videorecords herself taking down, throwing away Israeli flag at Walpole High, officials say

WALPOLE, Mass. — A Walpole High School student is in hot water after school officials said she videorecorded herself taking down an Israeli flag off a school wall and then throwing the flag into a trash chute.

The student “was identified and appropriate action was taken,” Walpole Public Schools Superintendent Bridget Gough said in a statement on Tuesday. She did not identify the student or share further details about any disciplinary action taken by school officials.

The 29-second video, which was reportedly shared on social media, shows the female student dressed in black and recording herself while ripping the Israeli flag off of a white wall. The student then crumples the flag in her hands and she opens her eyes wide while looking directly into the video camera. She then continues to record herself walking inside a building. The video then shows an outdoor trash chute. The student records herself unlocking and opening the black door to the trash chute, and tossing the crumpled Israeli flag down the trash chute.

In the social media post, the words were written: “guys my fingers slipped by accident... the israel flag off the wall in the history wing i swear it was by accident (i dont (sic) give a (expletive) tbh).”

The Israeli flag had been hanging on the wall in the history wing of the high school along with dozens of other flags “representing countries and people around the world,” Gough said. It has since been replaced.

“Tolerance and inclusion are among the core principles of our school system,” Gough said. “Destruction of property and other inappropriate expressions of personal and/or political views are unacceptable. Such acts are incompatible with our mission of educating all students to achieve success.”

Gough declined further comment on the matter, citing student confidentiality laws and regulations.

“However, I want to assure our school community that the safety of our students and staff continues to be our first priority,” Gough said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group