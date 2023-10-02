Student driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into Brockton home, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton Police say a student driver crashed into a home Monday evening causing significant traffic in the area.

According to police a student driver turned right from Manomet Street to Belmont Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a fence before hitting the house.

Both occupants of the vehicle were injured.

Officials said the foundation of the home was damaged due to the crash.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group