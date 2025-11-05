‘Stuck with condoms and vasectomies’ – Researchers working on better birth control choices for men

BOSTON — When it comes to birth control, it’s estimated that women bear 80% of the responsibility in relationships.

But that could be changing.

Researchers are making big strides in developing new contraceptives for men.

“Men have been stuck with condoms and vasectomies for a hundred years and there have been no major advancements,” said Dr. Deborah Anderson, Ph.D., director of the National Contraceptive Research Center at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.

“Surveys show that a lot of men would really welcome innovative contraception. They want to pick up more of the contraceptor role.”

It was more than 60 years ago that the “Pill” for women was created in Shrewsbury with the first clinical trials conducted in Brookline.

The Pill has been widely popular for generations, but it does contain hormones.

“Female contraception is not for everybody, so some women cannot use it because they have complications with circulation or with cancer,” explained Dr. Maria Battistone, Ph.D.

Now the focus is shifting to men and increasing their ability to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

A drug called YCT-529 is in its second phase of clinical trials.

This hormone-free pill is taken orally once a day.

It stops the production of sperm temporarily.

Another drug showing promise is NES/T, which is a gel applied daily.

It’s also suppresses sperm production while the drug is used and is in clinical trials.

In her lab at Massachusetts General Hospital, Battistone is taking another approach.

“We are trying to develop a drug like immunotherapy, similar to what they use for cancer or autoimmune diseases”.

She says her goal is to deactivate sperm when they’re maturing in the epididymis, a process that won’t be noticed by the man,

“They will not affect the hormone levels, so that is what affects your sex. This is important in this field.”

Battistone says this approach won’t change performance, sensations, or anything like that.

For sexual partners, these drugs will provide new choices when it comes to birth control, but sharing responsibility will also require a deeper level of trust.

Both researchers said the advancements this past year have been huge.

They think contraceptives for men could be available in the next ten years, if not sooner.

They emphasized they’re needed, as half of all pregnancies worldwide are unplanned.

