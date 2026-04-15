Strong storm brings tree down on home on Holden

HOLDEN, Mass. — A strong storm swept through a Holden neighborhood, leaving behind damage across several homes.

Large branches littered the yard and roof of a house on Manning Street, though the tree is still standing.

The storm tore power lines from a four‑unit apartment building, and a resident there said an electrician is expected to arrive this morning.

Several more trees fell on the opposite side of that building.

One neighbor described the moment the storm hit, saying the rain suddenly intensified and the power went out.

The neighbor also told Boston 25 that the homeowner’s worst fear is a tree falling on her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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