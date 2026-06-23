Police on North Shore warn of coyote birthing season after dog attacked near walking trail

BEVERLY, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning residents, especially dog owners, to be extra cautious of the presence of coyotes in at least one community after a pet was attacked on Monday.

Bevery Police Chief John LeLacheur says officers were called to the Fox Hill Trail entrance on Tall Tree Drive in Beverly for a report that a coyote attacked a dog that was being walked near the trailhead just before 4 p.m.

The dog was transported by its owner to a local veterinarian for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to LeLacheur.

Officers investigating the attack later found a coyote with several pups in a den about 30 feet from the trail entrance.

Wildlife experts note that coyotes can become protective and defensive during denning and birthing season, particularly when dogs are nearby. They also noted that wooded areas are natural habitats for coyotes and that this type of behavior is common at this time of year.

If walking pets in wooded areas, Beverly police reminded residents to:

Keep dogs on a leash at all times

Avoid approaching or disturbing coyotes or their dens

Be alert and use caution when walking in wooded areas

Maintain a safe distance if a coyote is observed

Report any aggressive behavior towards people to the police

In a statement, LeLacheur reminded the community, “Coyotes are a part of our natural environment, and while they typically do not pose a threat, they can be protective and defensive this time of year, so we are encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings and to take appropriate precautions.”

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