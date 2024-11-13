Striking teachers in Gloucester and Beverly set to face $50,000 fines

Teachers in two of the three striking North Shore school districts are set to face fines if they don’t stop their strike by 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, a judge has ruled.

The Union of Gloucester Educators and the Beverly Teachers Association will both be fined $50,000 if their strikes are not over by the imposed deadline.

Teachers in the two communities and Marblehead have been striking since the end of last week, forcing schools in the three communities to be closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of 5:30 p.m., decisions have not been made if classes will resume Thursday.

They are pushing for better pay and other benefits, but their school committees argue these strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

The Commonwealth Employment Relations Board along with the school committees in Gloucester and Beverly asked a judge to impose the $50,000 fine in Essex County Superior Court Tuesday. Lawyers for the teacher’s unions argued the fines are way too high, and that the court should let the mediation process continue.

“These fines are supposed to be coercive and not punitive; they are not supposed to drain the entire treasury of the union within a couple of days,” said Jennifer MacDougall, attorney for the Gloucester teachers’ union.

The striking Gloucester teachers are expected to speak shortly after the imposed deadline of the fine.

The Marblehead Education Association, which has not had any fines imposed against them as of yet, is also expected to provide an update Wednesday night.

