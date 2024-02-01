Local

Striking teacher taken to hospital after being struck by car in Newton, police say

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

NEWTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a striking teacher was struck by a car in Newton on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 100 Walnut Street just after 11:15 a.m. found a man injured in the road, according to the Newton Police Department.

The victim, who police say identified himself as a teacher, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver involved in the crash, also a teacher, was pulling out of the Education Center parking lot onto Crafts Street when she collided with her colleague, according to police.

Police noted that the man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

There were no additional details available.

Students in Newton have now missed 10 days of classes due to the ongoing strike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

