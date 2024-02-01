‘This has gone too far’: Newton School Committee Chair tears up after classes canceled for 10th day

NEWTON, Mass. — The Chair of Newton’s School Committee spoke through tears after classes were canceled for a tenth day over the ongoing teacher’s strike.

There’s still an approximate $15 million disparity between what the Newton Teachers Association is asking for and what the Newton School Committee says it can provide.

The teacher’s union insists that Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has the money it’s asking for if she reallocates money to schools.

Newton School Committee Chair Chris Brezski was visibly emotional in his opening statement on Wednesday night.

“There’s really only one kind of progress that matters right now. My kids aren’t going to school again,” he cried. “This has gone too far.”

The Newton School Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday to talk about options for makeup days.

It will not give members of the public a chance to comment.

“We feel terrible about the disruption that this has caused. None of us here want to be here. None of us want to be on strike,” said union representative Ryan Normandin.

The Newton Teachers Association has faced a total of $525,000 in court-imposed fines through the strike thus far.

Additional fees of $50,000 are being tacked on for each additional day that the strike lingers on.

