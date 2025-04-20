Local

Stoughton police investigating attempted child abduction at park

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton police are investigating an attempted child abduction on Saturday night.

The attempted abduction took place at Halloran Park.

Police are asking that anyone who was at the park between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. and knows anything about the incident to call them at 781-344-2424.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

