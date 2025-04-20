Stoughton police investigating attempted child abduction at park

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton police are investigating an attempted child abduction on Saturday night.

The attempted abduction took place at Halloran Park.

Police are asking that anyone who was at the park between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. and knows anything about the incident to call them at 781-344-2424.

The SPD is actively investigating a reported attempted child abduction that occurred at Halloran Park on Saturday, April 19, 2025. We are urging anyone who may have been at the park between 6:30-7:37 PM & has any information related to it to contact the SPD at 781-344-2424. pic.twitter.com/pt847DhDMF — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) April 20, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group