Stoughton man arrested, accused of trafficking over 600 grams of cocaine

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Stoughton man is facing charges following an over-a-month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Henry Samuel, 36, of Stoughton is facing charges of trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine, trafficking 10 grams or more of fentanyl.

Stoughton police executed a search warrant at Samuel’s Pearl Street residence Thursday following a month-and-a-half-long investigation.

Investigators found over 600 grams of suspected cocaine, over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than $16,000 in cash, a money counter and a drug press.

Samuel was taken into custody after the search warrant was executed.

“I would like to commend the work of our Stoughton Police detectives who led this effort and thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance in conducting a thorough and expansive investigation,” Chief McNamara said. “We are committed to aggressively enforcing the drug laws and keeping these dangerous narcotics out of our community.”

Stoughton Police detectives were assisted in the investigation by detectives from Norwood Police, Dedham Police, Walpole Police and K9 Deputies from the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

