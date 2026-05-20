Storm cleanup underway in Mass. after powerful winds damage homes, rip roof from building

WORCESTER, Mass. — Cleanup efforts are underway across parts of Worcester County after powerful storms on the hottest spring day since 1944 brought damaging winds that knocked down trees, damaged homes, and even tore part of a roof from a building.

One of the most striking scenes is on North Lake Avenue, where a portion of a roof was ripped off a National Guard building and left in the street on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, the debris remained in the roadway, blocking one lane, with cones set up to warn drivers.

Roof ripped off building

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Worcester fire officials say crews responded to about a dozen calls for storm-related damage Tuesday night.

In nearby Spencer, residents also reported significant damage as strong winds moved through the area. Trees were toppled onto homes, causing structural damage.

One homeowner said he had been watching the storm from his porch but went inside as conditions worsened — just moments before a tree slammed into his house.

“The storm kept getting worse and worse,” the homeowner said. “It looked like a pickup truck load of leaves and debris blowing by… then the tree came down, and water started pouring in.”

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The homeowner said the house had recently had a new roof installed, which may now need to be replaced. A chimney was also destroyed in the crash.

Additional damage was reported in Worcester, including a tree falling onto a home on Copperfield Road and downed power lines in several areas.

Despite the widespread damage, officials say there have been no reported injuries.

Cleanup and investigations into the extent of the damage are ongoing.had a new roof installed

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