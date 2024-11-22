‘Stocked and largely recovered’: Stop and Shop provides update after data breach effected stores

QUINCY, Mass. — Stop and Shop has announced that they have largely recovered from a data breach that affected stores throughout New England.

“Stop & Shop stores are stocked and largely recovered,” a Stop and Shop representative said in a statement. “We recognize the high trust our customers place in us to nourish their families and our communities, and we deeply appreciate their patience as we worked to restock our shelves.”

This comes just days after stores across New England suffered from a cybersecurity breach, leaving stores and shelves empty, just days before families gather for the holiday’s.

To thank customers for their patience, Stop and Shop has announced that they will be serving free coffee and treats at their near-200 stores across Mass., Rhode Island, and Connecticut from 10am-3pm.

