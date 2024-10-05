Steve Connolly is the winner of the 40th Annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

TOPSFIELD — It’s official: Steve Connolly is your winner of the 40th Annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Topsfield Fair.

Connolly certainly isn’t a spring chicken, winning for the 4th time, becoming “the winningest grower in the history of the competition.” Connolly previously won in 2016, 2010, and 2000. The pumpkin, otherwise known as a gourd, came in at a whopping 2,211 pounds, which is extremely impressive.

The largest pumpkin came back in 2022 when Jamie Graham, of Tyngsboro, came in with a 2,480-pound gourd.

The ginormous pumpkin will be on display for all to see in a very specifically designed case within the fruits and vegetable building at the fair until October 14.

