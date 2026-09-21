Statewide effort aims to prevent falls among older adults

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death among older Americans, but experts say many falls can be prevented through education, exercise, and simple safety measures.

On Boston 25 News Now at 3, Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Lisa Gurgone, CEO of Mystic Valley Aging Services, about the importance of fall prevention and ways older adults can reduce their risk of serious injuries.

Gurgone discussed why families should be aware of fall risks, particularly as loved ones age, and shared tips to help older adults stay safe and independent. She also highlighted the statewide Step Challenge, which encourages participants to stay active and improve their health through regular movement.

For more information about fall prevention resources and the statewide challenge, visit Mystic Valley Aging Services.

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