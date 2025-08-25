State Police: Teen drowns at Hampton Beach, NH

HAMPTON BEACH, NH — The New Hampshire State Police announced that a teen is dead after drowning at Hampton Beach.

The incident occurred around 6:46 p.m. when State Police Marine Patrol recieved a report of a possible drowning.

According to witnesses, the 17-year-old was swimming with family when he was pulled away from the shore due to a strong ocean current. The teen’s father jumped into the water to attempt to rescue him, but then became distressed.

At the time, State Beach patrol lifeguards were off duty, but were called back and responded quickly to the scene. Lifeguards entered the water and brought back the teen and the father to the shore, and began to conduct lifesaving efforts on the teen.

Both victims were transported to Exeter Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.

The father was treated and is now stable.

Due to the age of the teen, his name is being withheld.

Marine Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Hampton Beach lifeguards, Hampton police and fire departments, and North Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV or (603) 227-2112.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

