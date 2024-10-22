New York man arrested in N.H. for alleged road rage incident involving gun, witnesses sought

WARNER, N.H. — A New York man has been arrested and state police are seeking witnesses of a reported road rage incident involving a gun on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire.

Tyler Hance, 31 of Moira, New York, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of criminal threatening and later released on personal recognizance pending an appearance scheduled in Concord District Court, state police said Tuesday.

At 6:10 p.m. Monday, state police received a report that the driver of a black Honda sedan with New York license plates had shown another driver a gun as both were traveling northbound on I-89 in Warner.

Troopers later located and stopped the driver of the Honda, later identified as Hance, in Lebanon, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Hance was involved in the earlier road rage incident, which started in Concord, state police said.

Hance was also reported to have been driving erratically, including speeding and passing other vehicles in the breakdown lane.

Troopers are currently looking to speak with other drivers who saw or have dash camera footage of the road rage incident.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to Trooper Noah Gooch at 603-451-9312 or Noah.D.Gooch@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

