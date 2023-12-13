State Police searching for vehicle driving ‘erratically’ near a deadly crash on I-93 in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — Police are searching for a vehicle that was in the area of a fatal rollover crash on Route 93 North in Stoneham Wednesday morning.

A 34-year-old woman was killed when they were ejected from her 2015 Nissan Rogue when the car rolled over near Exit 26 around 8:40 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

While the exact reason for the rollover is still under investigation, police say they are looking to identify another vehicle in the area at the time of the crash, a dark-colored SUV similar to a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue.

MSP says the vehicle was spotted operating erratically while driving fast on I-93 in Medford and Stoneham in the 15 minutes leading up to the crash.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or has information about it is asked to call Trooper CJ Murgo at the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County at 781-897-6609 or the State Police-Medford Barracks at 781-396-0100.

The crash, which involved at least three vehicles, led to the hourslong closure of three travel lanes on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 25, according to MassDOT and the Stoneham Fire Department.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Stoneham crash

Delays stretched on for miles as crews gathered evidence and worked to clear the wreckage. The highway reopened shortly after 12 p.m.

Police have not released the name of the woman killed.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group