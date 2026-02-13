State police searching for suspect who struck trooper while fleeing Encore Boston Harbor casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect who they say struck a trooper while fleeing Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett early Friday morning.

The person in question is suspected of carrying a weapon while at the casino, state police said in a statement shared with Boston 25.

State police say the suspect ran from casino security after being subjected to a secondary screening, prompting troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit to give chase into the garage.

While driving off at a high rate of speed, the suspect struck one of the troopers with the mirror of their vehicle, according to state police. The trooper wasn’t injured.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

