State police: Man wanted in fatal shooting jumped from Malden balcony in failed escape attempt

MALDEN, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Hampshire earlier this month jumped from the balcony of a Malden apartment in an attempt to evade capture before he was arrested Tuesday, law enforcement officials said.

Giovanne Morris, 31, was arraigned in Malden District Court as a fugitive from justice in connection with the 42-year-old Carlos Rodriguez near the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester on the morning of Nov. 18, according to Massachusetts State Police. He now awaits rendition to the Granite State.

Investigators determined that Morris was staying at an apartment at 244 Kennedy Drive in Malden. When members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force knocked on his door and announced themselves, Morris allegedly went out onto his fifth-floor balcony and jumped to an adjacent balcony in an attempt to escape.

Morris ultimately surrendered peacefully, was taken into custody, and booked at the state police barracks in Medford on charges of being a fugitive and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

The death of Rodriguez remains under investigation by Manchester police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

