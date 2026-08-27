Person shot in Roxbury

BOSTON — A person was shot on Wednesday evening in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
At around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to 288 Roxbury Street for a report of a person shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boston police said there’s no arrests at this time.
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