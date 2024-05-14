State police investigating multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — State police are investigating an overnight crash on I-93 in Andover.

At least four vehicles were involved in the wreck which happened just before 2 a.m.

This was on the northbound side of 93. One of the vehicles was forced off the highway, and another was on its side.

It’s unclear at this point if anyone was hurt or taken to the hospital. We have reached out to the Massachusetts State Police.

Watch for updates on Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

