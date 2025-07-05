State police investigating deadly crash on I-95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Foxboro on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 15, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25.

A nurse passing the scene attempted to treat the victim, but they ultimately died from their injuries.

“We would like to praise a nurse who arrived on the scene and used their training and skill to render aid,” state police said in a statement.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

The northbound lanes were closed after the crash as crews investigated.

Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation into the crash.

