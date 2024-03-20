State police identify body pulled from Charles River in Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police have identified the body of a man pulled from the Charles River in Boston on Tuesday as an 80-year-old Newton Resident.

Troopers responded to the Boston side of the river, just east of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge around 8:30 a.m., after a dog walker observed the body close to the river bank, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The State Police Marine Unit moved the man’s body to the shoreline, where Boston EMS officials pronounced him dead, state police said.

Detectives later visited the man’s apartment in Newton and spoke to people who knew him. His name hasn’t been made public.

In a statement, state police said, “At this time there is no evidence that the man’s death was the result of a criminal act.”

The state medical examiner’s office is working to determine an official cause and manner of death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

