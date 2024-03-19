State police investigating after body pulled from Charles River in Boston

BOSTON — A body was pulled from the Charles River in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News that the agency’s marine and dive team units recovered the body from a section of the river located east of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge.

State police didn’t release the identity of the person who was found in the water.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

