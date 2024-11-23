State officials identify man, woman found dead inside home after fire in New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. — State officials on Friday identified two people who were found dead inside a duplex following a house fire in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg, M.D. identified the victims as

Paul L. Naves, 80, and Catherine A. Naves, 77, died in the fire on High Rock Road, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement.

Paul Naves’ death was ruled natural and Catherine Naves’ cause of death was ruled accidental following autopsies, Toomey said.

There were no working smoke alarms inside the home when investigators arrived, officials said.

At approximately 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to 83 High Rock Road for a report of a building fire, Toomey said.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a second story window.

When firefighters were inside the home and extinguishing the fire, they found a man and woman dead inside, said Toomey, whose office was called to the scene to investigate.

Toomey reminded residents of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their home, to keep exits clear and accessible at all times, and to have a home fire escape plan.

Toomey’s office and Weare Police and Fire are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Weare is a small town northwest of Manchester. The town’s population was 9,092 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group