Man, woman found dead inside home after fire in New Hampshire, state fire marshal says

WEARE, N.H. — Two people were found dead inside a duplex following a house fire in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, the state fire marshal said.

There were no working smoke alarms inside the home when investigators arrived, officials said.

At approximately 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to 83 High Rock Road for a report of a building fire, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a second story window.

When firefighters were inside the home and extinguishing the fire, they found a man and woman dead inside, said Toomey, whose office was called to the scene to investigate.

The victims were not identified on Wednesday. Autopsies will be conducted on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of their deaths, Toomey said.

The fire was isolated to one side of the home, in the living room area, Toomey said.

Toomey’s office and Weare Police and Fire are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Wednesday’s fire drew mutual aid from Goffstown, Dunbarton, and Henniker.

Toomey on Wednesday reminded residents of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their home, to keep exits clear and accessible at all times, and to have a home fire escape plan.

Weare is a small town northwest of Manchester. The town’s population was 9,092 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group