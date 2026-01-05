State energy official meets with Tewksbury residents to discuss controversial battery project

TEWKSBURY, MASS. — It was a big turnout in Tewksbury, Monday afternoon when residents at Emerald Court, a 55+ community, had the chance to express their concerns about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility, directly to the state.

The proposed site is just down the road from the community, raising safety concerns regarding how the facility might impact those who live and work nearby.

Within the community, Linda Martin said she lives closest to the proposed site, about 540 feet away.

“It’s really, really in my backyard,” Martin said.

After learning about the project in March 2025, Martin started doing her own research. Afterwards, she reached out to Governor Maura Healey to express her worry about the project being in very close proximity to residents.

She said the governor’s office responded and said they would be sending someone to speak with residents about the project in the new year.

On Monday, Undersecretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Michael Judge met with residents to hear those concerns directly.

“We do understand that there are some real concerns about the proximity of these facilities to certain neighborhoods and so we have a lot of new rules we’re putting in place around site suitability and what are appropriate locations for these projects,” Judge said.

While this project is still just a proposal according to the state, the worry is real as expressed by residents during Monday’s meeting.

“We are very concerned, and we are very angry,” one resident told the undersecretary.

Dawn Sheehan’s family owns property across the street from the proposed site which is rented out to several businesses. Sheehan’s family is acting as an intervener in the proposal process, hiring various companies to conduct their own studies and research into the proposal site.

After getting those reports back, she’s now concerned about the data being provided by the company behind the project.

“We have taken all of the reports that the company has presented and had them redone and every single report, we’re finding that data was just not done right,” Sheehan explained.

Proposed by Hillman Energy Center, a subsidiary of Virginia-based East Point Energy, the project would bring 125 megawatts of battery storage to the 4-acre industrial site, enough power for nearly 125,000 homes for four hours.

“The safety of the communities we operate in is our number one priority. Battery Energy Storage Systems such as Hillman Energy Center must adhere to rigorous national, state and local safety guidelines and regulations. These facilities play an important role in the clean energy ecosystem and are both safe and widely used across the country. The Energy Facilities Siting Board (EFSB) is an independent state board that reviews proposed large energy facilities in Massachusetts including battery energy storage systems, power plants, electric transmission lines and more. East Point Energy has and will continue to work closely with the EFSB, local officials, community members and first responders including the Tewksbury Fire Department to ensure this project complies with all regulations and brings value to the community.” — Vice President of Project Development at East Point Energy Maggie Howe

The public comment period ended in October. Hearings on the matter are set for the next several months, but according to the state, the timeline for a final decision remains uncertain.

Tewksbury Town Manager, John Curran, said the town is working through the appropriate steps with the proposal, and if approved, will do everything they can to ensure the safety of residents.

