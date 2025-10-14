Tewksbury residents protest against proposed lithium-ion battery facility

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A large-scale lithium-ion battery storage project is sparking concern amongst community members in Tewksbury. If approved, the site would be built along Hillman Street, which is just yards away from where hundreds of local residents have lived, many, for decades.

The Tewksbury Battery Project, proposed by Hillman Energy Center, a subsidiary of Virginia based East Point Energy, would bring 125 megawatts of battery storage to a 4-acre industrial site off of Hillman Street. That’s enough power for nearly 125,000 homes for four hours, according to the company, which also states on its website that the project would generate over $1M in property taxes for Tewksbury each year.

However, not everyone’s on board. Mike and Sandy Bennasi live less than 600 feet away from the proposed site and said they’re worried about what could happen if one of those batteries catches fire.

“What if something goes wrong. We’re right in the line of fire,” Mike Bennasi said.

“This is so dangerous. This cannot happen,” his wife Sandy added.

In addition to the Bennasi’s neighborhood right behind the proposed site, there’s also someone who lives directly across the street, just feet away.

“He’s lived there for the past 15 years,” Dennia Sheehan, who rents out the house, said. “If something happens, he’s a dead man.”

But even so, residents say it’s so much bigger than that. Not far from the site are schools, daycares, as well as an assisted living facility and a 55+ community where more than 300 elderly people live collectively.

Allen Capone is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the 55+ community, Emerald Court. He wants answers as to how all the people in his community would be evacuated, if there were to be an emergency, considering the narrow roads and limited access.

“They need wheelchairs and walkers. How are you going to evacuate Emerald Court?” Capone questioned. “How are you going to get all these people out on a one-way street? It’s just not going to happen.”

Director of Project Development from East Point Energy, Maggie Howe provided the following statement, “Battery Energy Storage Systems must adhere to rigorous safety and environmental regulations. We have met and will continue to meet with local officials, first responders, and other community members to ensure this facility is safe and delivers meaningful benefits to the community.”

Though residents say there are still many unanswered questions.

“It does not make sense. It doesn’t make any sense to put it right there. Just find another spot. We support it. We understand it. We just don’t want it in our backyard,” Sandy Bennasi explained.

The deadline for written public comment for the town of Tewksbury is Oct. 24.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Massachusetts Energy Facilities Siting Board, as well as the town of Tewksbury for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group