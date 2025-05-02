‘Stand loud and proud’: Thousands gather for May Day rally in part of nationwide movement

BOSTON — Thousands packed Boston Common on Thursday for a May Day rally on International Workers Day.

It’s part of a nationwide movement.

“To have a voice right now in our democracy means that you need billions of dollars, and we don’t believe that should be true; we believe the power should be with the people,” said Kylie Ariel Bemis, with Mass 50501.

The group “Mass 50501” stands for 50 states, 50 protests, 1 movement.

Organizers say the turnout this year is huge, with many concerned about the recent changes under the Trump administration.

“The attacks are coming like fast and furious, it’s like every day you wake up, you read the news and it’s a new attack right like whether it’s defunding or dismantling the Department of Education, firing federal workers, so I think people have a lot of anger and fear,” said Amrita Dani, a May Day rally organizer.

“What’s happening with the ‘Department of Governmental Efficiency’ just completely eviscerating so many of our federal programs that so many of us rely on,” said Bemis.

Many here say they’re not just fighting for workers’ rights, but also immigrant workers’ rights, especially after the increase in ICE arrests.

“We have even more of a duty to come out here and stand loud and proud, that we stand with our immigrant neighbors, our immigrant coworkers, our immigrant students, because the fear is very real and the only way to overcome it is together,” said Dani.

Coming together to send a message to Washington, loud and clear.

“If we don’t fight back, we’re going to continue to face these attacks, and they’re only going to get bolder and bolder,” said Dani.

